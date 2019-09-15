Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 7.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 7,008 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 90,638 shares with $171.64 million value, down from 97,646 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $909.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook

TATE & LYLE PLC 25 P ORD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:TATYF) had a decrease of 39.65% in short interest. TATYF’s SI was 95,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 39.65% from 158,400 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 60 days are for TATE & LYLE PLC 25 P ORD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:TATYF)’s short sellers to cover TATYF’s short positions. It closed at $9.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 22.54% above currents $1839.34 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Street Limited holds 0.33% or 1,500 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd invested 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dillon And Assocs has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eulav Asset Management invested in 21,000 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Cambridge Trust owns 24,814 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Liability Co New York holds 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,722 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 468,963 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 1.06% or 200,496 shares. First Comml Bank And Trust Of Newtown holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 181 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 594 shares stake. Moreover, Firsthand Capital has 2.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, Tillar has 1.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 993 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser, a Colorado-based fund reported 643 shares. Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And Tru Com has 444 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Square Inc stake by 1.36 million shares to 5.03M valued at $365.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Zillow Group Inc stake by 630,880 shares and now owns 3.58M shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers texturants, including corn starches, clean-label starches, and stabilizer systems; sweeteners, such as high intensity sweeteners and specialty sweeteners; and health and wellness ingredients comprising dietary fibers and oat proteins.

