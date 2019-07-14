Nikko Asset Management Americas Cut Bunge LTD (BG) Stake by $458,185 as Market Valuation Rose; Tupperware Brands (TUP) Shareholder Fort LP Has Lowered Position

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,793 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 25,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 601,323 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 8,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,726 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 101,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $376,901 activity. $81,815 worth of stock was bought by SZOSTAK M ANNE on Friday, February 1. The insider GOINGS E V bought 3,700 shares worth $99,622. Another trade for 3,687 shares valued at $99,844 was made by CAMERON SUSAN M. on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TUP’s profit will be $49.71M for 4.33 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 9,085 shares to 34,731 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69M for 43.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 815,234 shares to 818,499 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 169,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

