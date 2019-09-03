Nikko Asset Management Americas Cut Albemarle (ALB) Holding by $438,939; Valuation Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Jennison Associates Boosted Its Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 57,661 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 63,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 1.36 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Lithium Stocks to Buy Despite the Marketâ€™s Irrationality – Investorplace.com” on August 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Albemarle Corporation to host 2019 Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle Corp (ALB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Element Cap Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 67,549 shares. 21,068 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Com. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Alethea Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 186,041 were reported by Davenport & Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.11% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 585,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 1,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 45,755 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 6,427 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $166.00M for 9.24 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,059 shares to 60,280 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 2,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 386,626 shares to 254,454 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 21,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,520 shares, and cut its stake in Sunrun Inc.