Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose While Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder City Holding Company Boosted Position

City Holding Company increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, up from 40,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 2.87M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,962 shares to 90,782 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.62% stake. Motco has invested 0.64% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group holds 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 20,696 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 29,447 shares. Lathrop Invest Management has 176,049 shares for 4.41% of their portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation owns 3,654 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pacific Inv Mgmt Co has invested 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). House Limited Liability Company has invested 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Us Bancorporation De holds 0.32% or 1.32 million shares. One Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3,287 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 30,509 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial stated it has 119,152 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cap Invest Counsel holds 27,005 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Strategic Ltd reported 3,229 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

