Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined While Myriad Asset Management LTD Upped Its Holding; As Xencor (XNCR) Share Price Declined, Holder Redmile Group Has Lowered Holding by $1.49 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 45,585 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $87.36. About 1.16M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A accumulated 0.92% or 89,589 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp reported 3,426 shares stake. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.22% or 291,812 shares. 6 were accumulated by Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parsons Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 27,613 are owned by Tiedemann Advsr Lc. Doheny Asset Ca holds 4,175 shares. Sei Invs Co owns 889,342 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Community Grp Ltd owns 12,860 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 17,792 were reported by Miracle Mile Llc. Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 162,410 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 93,763 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited accumulated 1.89 million shares. Hemenway Tru Communication Ltd Company owns 4,967 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 30,647 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 42,798 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 4.40 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 21,278 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 4,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Management Inc invested in 83,842 shares. 6,526 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Renaissance Lc owns 13,500 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). D E Shaw Commerce holds 0% or 13,056 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co Incorporated reported 225,985 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 9,346 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Replimune Group Inc by 23,499 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $33.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 336,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA).