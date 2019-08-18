Nike (NKE) to pay $0.22 on Sep 30, 2019; Broadview Advisors Decreased By $4.55 Million Its Ciena (CIEN) Stake

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 51.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 123,050 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 116,100 shares with $4.34M value, down from 239,150 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.38M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:NKE) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Nike Inc’s current price of $80.28 translates into 0.27% yield. Nike Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $47.29’s average target is 15.14% above currents $41.07 stock price. Ciena Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5300 target in Friday, June 7 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Friday, June 7. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Ltd holds 0.1% or 27,262 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has 0.13% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mercer Cap Advisers has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Voya Investment Llc holds 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 58,289 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.05% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 103,278 shares. James Investment holds 0.01% or 2,299 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 37,545 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 22,373 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 64,392 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Beck Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.2% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Zacks Invest Management accumulated 297,931 shares. American Century Companies Inc owns 392,881 shares. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 10,795 shares. Macquarie Grp stated it has 148,076 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55M for 20.54 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.79 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 32.24 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 15.32% above currents $80.28 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 22 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.