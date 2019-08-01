Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose While Noesis Capital Mangement Has Decreased Its Stake; As Haemonetics (HAE) Market Value Rose, Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $508,689

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 146,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37B, down from 148,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.03. About 5.33M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 50.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 5,763 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 11,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 199,049 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.46% or 66,822 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 6,095 shares. Windward Capital Ca accumulated 397,351 shares. Fiduciary holds 213,365 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cap Int Ca has invested 0.51% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,154 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Company, South Dakota-based fund reported 6,818 shares. Leonard Green And Prns LP has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lau Assoc Lc holds 1.24% or 28,611 shares in its portfolio. 5,825 are owned by Shelton Mgmt. Edge Wealth Limited Company has 726 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 32,950 shares. Renaissance accumulated 0.11% or 3,170 shares. 18,711 were reported by Guardian Cap L P. Utah Retirement owns 232,597 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV) by 175 shares to 2,597 shares, valued at $238.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 66,126 shares to 175,727 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 32,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 6,971 were accumulated by Profund Ltd Liability Corp. 55,070 were reported by Fund Mngmt. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,531 shares. Rech Invsts accumulated 1.41 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 959,681 shares. Hanseatic Services Incorporated holds 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 17 shares. Invesco owns 54,396 shares. 10,941 were accumulated by United Services Automobile Association. Jackson Square Partners has invested 0.79% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 13,749 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 5.94M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.30M for 48.53 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.91 million activity.