Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose While Convergence Investment Partners Upped Stake; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered by $32.49 Million Its Holding

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 360.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 11,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,913 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 3,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 3.95M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 215,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 828,451 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.70M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $153.01. About 2.46 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike a favorite at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.91% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Co stated it has 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Victory Cap Management Inc has 29,454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wall Street Access Asset Limited Co accumulated 20,777 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 0.11% or 4,053 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,610 shares. Telos Cap Management Inc reported 39,805 shares stake. Gm Advisory Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.1% or 73,778 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt owns 1.35M shares. Professional Advisory Services has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 36,855 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,703 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,774 shares to 3,443 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,063 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 83,441 shares to 524,649 shares, valued at $96.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Lc has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pittenger And Anderson holds 1.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 89,016 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has invested 1.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Primecap Management Ca holds 740,860 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 38,900 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 680 were reported by Stephens Inv Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Fmr Limited Co has invested 1.59% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 8,634 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluestein R H & Comm reported 213,764 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Field And Main Bancshares reported 8,740 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6.41M shares. Hm Payson reported 3,426 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings has 440 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 11,596 were reported by Cleararc Capital.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s No Need to Pull the Trigger on CRM Stock Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.