Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose While Castleark Management Has Cut Its Position by $13.67 Million; Take (TTWO) Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Increased Position by $1.03 Million

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 164,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 283,748 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.82 million, down from 448,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 39,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 30,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.92 million shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan holds 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,688 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Limited accumulated 67,258 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Boston Advsr Ltd owns 89,738 shares. Howard accumulated 0.1% or 8,988 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc holds 120,626 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.65% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 26,898 shares. Sol Capital has 18,435 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Montecito Bank & Trust holds 4,032 shares. Bowen Hanes & invested in 362,007 shares. Condor Capital Management holds 23,590 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Com Ca invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Piedmont Invest accumulated 109,094 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Asset One Limited reported 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24,630 shares to 84,613 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 62,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 46,789 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.12% or 113,261 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.13% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). M&T Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 4,904 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,794 shares. Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 0.58% or 2.05 million shares. Polaris Greystone Group Lc owns 32,401 shares. First Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.53% stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 6,655 shares. Kistler reported 571 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 30 shares. Junto Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 432,477 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Com owns 6,048 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 321 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.11% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

