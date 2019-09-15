Nike (NKE) Stock Rose While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Boosted by $3.03 Million Its Position; Corda Investment Management Position in Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ) Lowered by $1.69 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 36,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 129,726 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89M, up from 93,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 31,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 685,551 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.95M, down from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,691 shares to 54,569 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,880 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0.07% or 203,193 shares in its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,383 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Co reported 5,200 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 21,792 are held by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd. Richard Bernstein holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 62,402 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Independent owns 64,000 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Barometer Cap Management Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 5,100 shares. Ancora Advsr Llc reported 0.5% stake. Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 0.93% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.35 million shares. L And S Advisors Inc invested 0.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 19,405 shares to 883,827 shares, valued at $22.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp Etf by 22,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.57% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation stated it has 70,489 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 65,468 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation accumulated 164,386 shares. 600,057 are held by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 139,500 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 20,255 are held by First Corp In. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 35,390 shares. First Finance Commercial Bank invested in 11,442 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lindsell Train Limited accumulated 33.64 million shares. First Merchants Corp owns 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,020 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd owns 13,666 shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated holds 0.28% or 72,375 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.