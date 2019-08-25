Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose While Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lowered by $2.19 Million Its Holding; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Continues to Hold Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 8.50M shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 15,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 78,458 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, up from 62,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83M shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 27,000 shares to 30,271 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,470 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).