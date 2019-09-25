Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose While Convergence Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Bloombergsen Trimmed by $1.91 Million Its Stake

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 408,636 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 360.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 11,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,913 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 3,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.78. About 6.16M shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,871 shares to 75,630 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,580 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0.47% or 348,552 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 2.52 million shares. 192,983 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,523 shares. Crestwood Mngmt LP holds 4.32% or 98,714 shares. 21,700 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs Management Company. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 59,970 shares. Monetta Fincl Service reported 0.63% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wells Fargo & Mn has 13.63M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 22,405 shares. Verition Fund Management Llc reported 27,648 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 5,676 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 1.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.42% or 132,794 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 29,418 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 48,869 were reported by Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Co. Baystate Wealth Limited Co owns 4,987 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested in 248,747 shares. 4,755 were reported by Community Svcs Group Limited Liability. State Street reported 102.05 million shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi holds 31,700 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc owns 58,075 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan invested in 153,300 shares or 4.4% of the stock. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.56% or 592,776 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 480,268 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 8,457 shares. Montecito Financial Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,992 shares.

Bloombergsen Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New (Call) by 355,000 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $222.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).