Nike (NKE) Stock Price Declined While Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lowered Holding by $2.19 Million; Raffles Associates LP Has Lowered Position in Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) as Stock Price Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 1.12 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 55,516 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,015 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.1% or 3,702 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,680 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,972 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Choate Advsr has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.86M shares. 124,587 are held by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,175 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Lc has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,926 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 50,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 35,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associates, New Hampshire-based fund reported 218,435 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 17,333 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 78,965 shares in its portfolio. American International Gru reported 7,461 shares stake. Denali Advsr Limited Company invested in 0% or 157 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Invesco Ltd accumulated 48,458 shares. California-based Eam Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has 28,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 60,933 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Kennedy Capital Inc reported 81,872 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Navellier And Associates reported 11,811 shares stake. Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors accumulated 14,500 shares. Ranger Invest Management Lp accumulated 409,033 shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. BUCHEL KEVIN S had sold 5,000 shares worth $97,500.