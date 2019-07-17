Nike (NKE) Stock Price Declined While Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Upped Stake; Carlson Capital Management Decreased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $2.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 39,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 304,571 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.65M, up from 265,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 2.87M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 8.15M shares traded or 55.24% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nike x Stranger Things: 11 Things to Know About the OG Collection – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Nike Stock Bucks Broad Market After USWNT World Cup Win – Schaeffers Research” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 5,943 shares to 30,731 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 16,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,416 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 21,367 shares to 270,804 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sector ETF Week In Review For June 10-14 – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 shares were sold by Contreras Jaime, worth $12.42M.

