Nike (NKE) Stock Declined While Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Position; Eqis Capital Management Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $577,316; Stock Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 5,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 8,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 7.87 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.97. About 3.05M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,891 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Liability. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt stated it has 82,851 shares. Premier Asset Lc invested in 116,605 shares. Thornburg Inv Management invested 4.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). West Family holds 0.12% or 4,710 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W holds 76,598 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 1.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 157,561 shares. Alps holds 0.77% or 1.07 million shares. Tributary Capital Limited Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,775 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 92,473 shares. Capital Advsr Ok holds 0.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,201 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 1.45% or 2.13M shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 1.25 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 572 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 11,659 shares. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by Scher Peter. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisorshares Tr (MINC) by 25,215 shares to 20,689 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 6,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,125 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 21,035 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,600 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6,946 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc accumulated 62,057 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc owns 89,665 shares. 60,320 were accumulated by Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Company. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.54 million shares. Renaissance Investment Group Limited Com has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,170 shares. Hilltop stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,505 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs reported 18,128 shares. Sns Group Inc Lc has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Convergence Invest Prtn Llc owns 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,238 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.