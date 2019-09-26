Nike (NKE) Stock Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Argus Research; The TP Given is $105.0000; Shorts at Gates Industrial Plc Ordinary Shares (GTES) Lowered By 3.06%

Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES) had a decrease of 3.06% in short interest. GTES’s SI was 2.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.06% from 2.26 million shares previously. With 532,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES)’s short sellers to cover GTES’s short positions. The SI to Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.82%. The stock increased 4.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 569,880 shares traded. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) has declined 28.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GTES News: 13/03/2018 – Gates Industrial Full Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results Posted on investors.gates.com; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc: 13F; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC- QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.47; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – QTRLY SHR $0.47 FROM CONT OPS; 02/05/2018 – Gates Industrial 1Q Net $29.3M; 02/05/2018 – Gates Industrial FY Total Rev Growth Is Now Expected to Be in the Range of 8.0% to 11.0%,; 16/04/2018 – Gates Industrial to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – FOURTH-QUARTER SALES OF $781.8 MLN, A 17.1% INCREASE OVER PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.46; 26/04/2018 – Gates Industrial: Completes Acquisition of Rapro

Argus Research currently has a $105.0000 PT on the $142.29B market cap company or 15.63% upside potential. In an analyst report revealed to investors and clients on 26 September, Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock had its Buy Rating kept by analysts at Argus Research.

The stock increased 4.16% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 25.09M shares traded or 305.94% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain

Among 14 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $102.20’s average target is 12.54% above currents $90.81 stock price. Nike had 25 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by UBS. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. Evercore maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Evercore has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Pivotal Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. Piper Jaffray maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $10100 target. Needham maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. Guggenheim maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 433 reduced holdings.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $142.29 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 33.91 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Among 3 analysts covering Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares has $1500 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15’s average target is 45.63% above currents $10.3 stock price. Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since June 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 25 to “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1500 target in Wednesday, July 10 report.