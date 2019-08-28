Nike (NKE) Stake Maintained by Telemus Capital Llc; Ubs Oconnor Raised Its Position in Transoce (Put) (RIG) by $123.07 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Transoce (Put) (RIG) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 748,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 670,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Transoce (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 10.22 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 71.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 20,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 49,639 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 29,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 1.76 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valaris Reports New Contracts – Floater Situation Is Alarming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. (RIG) CEO Jeremy Thigpen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 782,679 are owned by Gramercy Funds Mngmt Limited Liability. Hap Trading Lc stated it has 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). West Family Invests, Illinois-based fund reported 121,138 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 128 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 89,608 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 109,260 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has 64,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or holds 82,030 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.07% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 55,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 40 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 659,143 shares. Mitchell Grp has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greensky by 1.52 million shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $13.91B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Reli by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hornbeck (Put) (NYSE:HOS).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Letâ€™s Make a Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 4 Worst Numbers From Under Armour’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 868 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp owns 178,300 shares. Palladium Prns Lc accumulated 5,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Capital Invest Counsel Inc reported 27,005 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 1.02 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 73,591 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thomas Story & Son Lc reported 60,320 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,613 shares. S&Co Inc has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sunbelt Inc reported 6,558 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 980,341 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 0.02% or 863 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 10,706 shares to 269,800 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,985 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).