Nike (NKE) Stake Maintained by Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 206,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.68M, up from 968,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $91.49. About 6.93 million shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 0.11% or 4,053 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,139 shares. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 32,435 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 5,413 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stewart Patten Company Lc holds 2,972 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.46% or 208,192 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,665 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Co has 1,273 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, First Amer Fincl Bank has 0.28% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,035 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Co Ca has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,193 shares. Orrstown Financial Inc reported 11,434 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Lc holds 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,691 shares. Kames Public Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 36,890 shares to 34,423 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 22,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,386 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 09/24: (PHAS) (SNX) (NKE) Higher; (GSL) (STAG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Consumer-Focused Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Stock Just Needs a Little Earnings Momentum – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon Wants to Turn Its Cashier-Less Technology Into a Service – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Higher Shipping Costs Hit Amazon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What to expect at Amazon’s hardware event – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).