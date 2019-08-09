Nike (NKE) Stake Held by Myriad Asset Management Ltd; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 2.29M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 95,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 246,040 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 341,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 6.99 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 0.19% stake. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com invested in 6,310 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 4,451 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.62% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 998,779 are held by Raymond James And Associate. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 20,757 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 20.94M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 3,835 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 44,958 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 4.32% or 2.67 million shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,378 shares. Gould Asset Management Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,693 shares. Community Services Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0.37% or 12,860 shares. First Citizens Bank And Trust Commerce owns 11,649 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 126,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,957 shares, and cut its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 42,914 shares to 451,620 shares, valued at $24.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 36,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Architects has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 77 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 0.12% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability invested in 0% or 25 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 7,845 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Orca Mngmt Lc holds 2.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 155,315 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 14,688 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & stated it has 53,801 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.29M shares. State Street Corp holds 0.05% or 56.41 million shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 137 are owned by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. Sol Cap Mgmt Communications reported 60,082 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 47,780 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.47% or 349,256 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.