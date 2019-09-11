Nike (NKE) Stake Held by Factory Mutual Insurance Company; Palisade Capital Management Holds Holding in Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 34,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 736,302 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 701,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 1.75M shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 11/05/2018 – Standard Life Equity Income Trust Buys 1% of CMC Markets; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Commercial Metals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Production Up; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52M, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 6.45 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 924,800 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $87.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 136,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 38,600 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 61,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,940 shares, and cut its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

