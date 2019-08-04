Nike (NKE) Stake Held by Cambridge Financial Group Inc; Cubic Asset Management Has Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $344,805

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 12,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05B, up from 59,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares to 17,084 shares, valued at $6.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,339 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D owns 56,642 shares. Community Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0.37% or 12,860 shares. Davis R M reported 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Roundview Capital Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 51,796 shares. Albion Finance Gru Ut reported 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 261,098 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. D L Carlson Investment Group holds 1.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 46,263 shares. 12,280 were reported by Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Ny. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Company holds 168,485 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 17,792 shares. 10,090 were reported by Sequoia Ltd Liability. Ajo LP owns 533,931 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 62,057 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0.07% or 86,467 shares. Cypress Grp Inc has invested 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 9,458 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has 97,665 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1.23% or 3.51 million shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Co Ca owns 15.05M shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Weik Mngmt invested in 4,015 shares. Impact Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.86% or 12,188 shares. Reilly Fin Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Smithfield Tru invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 963,666 shares. North Star Management reported 639 shares. Selway Asset Management owns 24,511 shares. Cls Invs accumulated 7,471 shares. Osterweis Management has invested 1.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,849 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C also bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.