Nike (NKE) Stake Has Lifted by Oakmont Partners Llc; As Kansas City Southern Com (KSU) Stock Value Rose, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Trimmed Its Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com (KSU) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 5,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,005 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, down from 45,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 605,907 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 9,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,341 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 16,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 5.17M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,734 shares to 11,298 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,825 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $171.00M for 18.06 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com by 36,005 shares to 273,376 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Com Npv Isin #Ca49741e1007 Sedol #Bd4g349 by 279,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc Cl A.