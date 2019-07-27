Nike (NKE) Stake Boosted by Winslow Capital Management Llc; As Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Shares Declined, Holder Anchorage Capital Group Boosted Holding

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 69,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.39 million, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 6.51 million shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 630,514 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Gradient Investments has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.21% or 378,340 shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital Inc has invested 2.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Weiss Multi invested in 11,250 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Co reported 77,503 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson holds 130,338 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.26% or 683,476 shares. St Johns Investment Management Ltd owns 16,924 shares. Cypress Capital Group stated it has 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 13,048 shares. Brookstone Cap Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 65,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 25,027 shares stake.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Lululemon a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nike collection celebrates 20 years of SpongeBob – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9,506 shares to 490,954 shares, valued at $280.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 29,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Contrarius Mngmt Limited holds 8.21% or 9.23 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 83,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 613,600 shares. First Trust Advsr LP invested in 270,168 shares. Captrust has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 85,804 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.65M shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.08% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Thompson Invest Management invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Greylin Investment Mangement owns 36,200 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 361,052 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 98,713 shares.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BBBY Stock News: Bed Bath and Beyond Co-Founders Step Down – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barclays Turns Bearish On Bed Bath & Beyond Amid Turnaround Efforts – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : ASX, CVS, AMD, NIO, BBBY, DAL, TVIX, VCIT, FAST, SNAP, QQQ, AZN – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.