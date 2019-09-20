Nike (NKE) Shares Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Increased Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Tctc Holdings Has Upped Its Stake by $3.08 Million

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 68,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 387,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 319,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 6.43M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1092.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 144,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 158,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, up from 13,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.87. About 3.39 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Triangle retailer hits Nike with lawsuit over ‘Sport Changes Everything’ slogan – Triangle Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike a favorite at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 7.38 million shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,333 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept stated it has 3,400 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 1.03 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.49% stake. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 1,490 shares. Jennison Associate Lc holds 1.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 23.51M shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 37,012 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 190,771 shares. Advisory Gp has 2,686 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 327,442 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Co holds 0.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 949,938 shares. S&Co Inc stated it has 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 5.08M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited owns 83,450 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has 9,991 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 0.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 214,641 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 66,900 shares. Monetary Group Inc owns 40,945 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 8,625 are owned by Burney. Two Sigma Securities Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 35,033 shares. Zacks Invest Management reported 517,256 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 775,178 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 27,290 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 112,194 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt holds 19,123 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Waddell Reed Finance Incorporated reported 8,119 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.03% or 4,723 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co holds 14,230 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.69 million shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 62,400 shares to 7,140 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,661 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Gains Europe’s Approval for Empliciti – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.