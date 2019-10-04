Nike (NKE) Shares Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Lowered Position

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 36,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347,000, down from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 1.83M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88 million, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 9.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family Mngmt stated it has 66,219 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 972,137 shares. Burns J W Incorporated accumulated 178,499 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 115,938 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,589 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 152,704 shares. Argyle Capital reported 80,108 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 3.65% or 1.49 million shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.63M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 3.33% stake. 20,220 were accumulated by Pictet Bancorporation Tru. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 375,145 shares or 3.95% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 75,659 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Incorporated holds 0.21% or 6,224 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 153,888 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Zooming In The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Azure & Office 365 to Aid Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 96,458 shares to 111,575 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 12,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Cautious on Trump Impeachment; Tech Stocks Fall – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Wonderful Quarter, But The Stock Is Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Still Doing It For Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Activision, Nike And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix renews ‘Stranger Things’ for Season 4 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 30, 2019.