Nike (NKE) Shares Rose While Ing Groep Nv Has Lowered Its Stake; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreased Holding in Pearson Plc (PSO) by $5.80 Million

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 12,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 327,442 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.49 million, down from 340,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 2.99M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Pearson Plc (PSO) by 70.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 579,667 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 240,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 820,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pearson Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 131,539 shares traded. Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has declined 12.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PSO News: 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – IAG, Pearson lead FTSE 100 rebound while HSBC drags; 25/05/2018 – Pearson: Property Review Part of Plan to Simplify Company; 04/05/2018 – Pearson PLC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 08/05/2018 – Pearson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 22/05/2018 – LIBERTY LEAF WELCOMES MS. JAMIE PEARSON TO ITS ADVISORY BOARD; 06/03/2018 Pearson Family Sues University of Chicago Over $100 Million Gift; 25/05/2018 – Pearson’s London Strand HQ may be next to go in cost cutting drive; 25/05/2018 – Pearson May Transfer Entire Lease Commitment at 80 Strand to an Investor; 25/05/2018 – PEARSON PLC – UPDATING MARKET ON PLANS TO RATIONALISE ITS PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AS PART OF ITS STRATEGY TO BECOME A SIMPLER AND MORE EFFICIENT COMPANY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC) by 38,600 shares to 100,429 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 758,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

