Nike (NKE) Shares Rose While Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Cut Its Holding by $1.37 Million; American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose While North American Management Trimmed by $461,448 Its Holding

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 2,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 74,441 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22M, down from 76,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $222.28. About 881,613 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 15,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 44 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 15,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 19.56M shares traded or 231.48% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap Management Corporation invested in 0.57% or 932,324 shares. Ems Ltd Partnership reported 850,690 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,314 shares. Monetta Fincl, Illinois-based fund reported 11,000 shares. 20,921 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. Evercore Wealth Ltd Com reported 541,408 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 747,400 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 19,380 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 167,754 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt stated it has 1.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 107,142 were accumulated by Yhb Advsrs. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.37% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 1.12% or 912,533 shares. Int Grp accumulated 406,729 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Company holds 39,000 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 48,350 shares to 183,717 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na owns 67,575 shares. Halsey Associate Ct holds 1.69% or 46,399 shares. Meridian Counsel reported 1,017 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested in 554,197 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 303,779 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Muzinich And owns 1,134 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt reported 2.3% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 20,369 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 1,368 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 350,786 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.32% or 202,328 shares. Global holds 4.12M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 1,497 were accumulated by Fort Point Limited Liability Corp. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 9,532 shares.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 186,698 shares to 316,706 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 10,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).