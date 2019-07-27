Nike (NKE) Shares Declined While Semper Augustus Investments Group Cut by $2.19 Million Its Position; Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Shareholder Qs Investors Lowered Holding

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 83.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 85,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,501 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 102,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 302,947 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 19.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q Rev $111.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors; 24/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 13 Days; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Exits Chile With $67 Million Wind Farm Sale; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,988 are owned by Howard Capital Management. Security Natl Tru Co holds 0.08% or 2,940 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Com Ca accumulated 3,693 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,600 shares. Capital Invsts invested in 64.84M shares or 1.32% of the stock. Torray Ltd Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 162,442 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 281,180 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 22,844 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset owns 10,110 shares. Capstone Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,818 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.42% or 1.18 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt accumulated 0.47% or 230,756 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,288 shares.

Analysts await Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 52.94% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.34 per share. PEGI’s profit will be $15.72M for 36.77 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Pattern Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.61% EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 61,404 shares to 266,802 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $25,340 activity.