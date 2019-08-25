Nike (NKE) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Increased Stake by $481,404; Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Cheviot Value Management Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 9.43M shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal – Investing News Network” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Mining declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 8,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation reported 531,397 shares stake. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.16% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Knightsbridge Asset Ltd Co has invested 5.41% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mariner has 28,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.68M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Becker Cap Mgmt has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 0.03% or 36,616 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sequent Asset Lc invested in 16,319 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund invested in 0.45% or 73,500 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,725 shares or 0% of the stock.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,454 shares to 43,405 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank has 4.25 million shares. Saturna Corp reported 32,183 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 130,760 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,747 shares. Everett Harris And Communications Ca accumulated 1.04M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 106,148 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 38,473 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancshares accumulated 54,385 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Company accumulated 308,500 shares. West Coast Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Clean Yield Group Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,025 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.23% or 4,200 shares. 37,435 are held by Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Liability. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com owns 77,311 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).