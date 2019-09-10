Nike (NKE) Shareholder West Coast Financial Lowered Position as Shares Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Selway Asset Management Increased Holding by $542,095

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 4.95 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $171.74. About 1.90 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,694 shares to 78,515 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 30.47 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Hancock Pfd Inc (HPI) by 153,437 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

