Nike (NKE) Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Cut Its Stake; As Synopsys (SNPS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Its Position

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.82. About 747,756 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 68.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 57,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 27,047 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 84,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $146.25. About 202,715 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.71 million for 50.09 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 12,608 shares to 22,065 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 66,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks holds 204,565 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.03 million shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Company reported 8,293 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 54,786 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 45,200 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Company has invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Natixis holds 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 72,749 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 32,788 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 605 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Shelton Mngmt holds 1,622 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Co holds 2,451 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 8,130 shares. Amp Cap Ltd has 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 45,687 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28,810 shares to 66,549 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).