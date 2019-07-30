Nike (NKE) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stock Price Declined, Jabodon Pt Company Has Increased Position

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 3.57 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 314,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.52 million, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.33. About 2.21M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES

