Nike (NKE) Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Has Cut Its Position; Pitcairn Company Lowered Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $341,043 as Stock Price Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 26,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411,000, down from 31,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 5,944 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 10,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 13.25M shares traded or 385.04% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.74% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 925,000 shares. Fund holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 3,150 shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 4,361 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset owns 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 70,121 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 786 shares. Daiwa has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 643,873 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 27,196 shares stake. First Midwest State Bank Division has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bokf Na holds 82,080 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 42,162 shares. 18,624 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 2.40 million shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,848 shares to 89,978 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII) by 4,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 13.98 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Svcs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Neville Rodie And Shaw has 60,080 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Hm Payson reported 87,262 shares. Cls Invests Lc has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Edgewood Management Lc accumulated 16.99M shares. Icon Advisers reported 202,253 shares stake. Allen Invest holds 5,815 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 617 shares. 3,000 are held by Timber Hill Limited Liability Corp. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wealthcare has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 400 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Service Advisors has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 318,950 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Intll Ca invested in 169,620 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 5,197 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.