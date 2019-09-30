Nike (NKE) Shareholder Telemus Capital Has Lifted Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 2,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 45,687 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, down from 48,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $193.51. About 2.00 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2279.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 45,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 47,597 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 7.04M shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 26,852 shares to 31,790 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,781 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 13.98 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

