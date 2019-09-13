Nike (NKE) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Upped Stake by $866,105 as Stock Price Rose; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Provident Trust Co Lowered by $556,525 Its Position

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 10,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 192,983 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.20M, up from 182,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 2.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $219.19. About 30.95M shares traded or 19.17% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 7,277 shares to 11,162 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,685 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Cp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 232,547 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $173.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 88,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

