Nike (NKE) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; South Dakota Investment Council Has Lifted Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Holding by $372,400

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 53,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 389,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 336,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 1.30 million shares traded or 35.81% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX)

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 26,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 182,548 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37 million, down from 208,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 7.42 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 196,378 shares to 439,268 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 18,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 65 shares. Illinois-based Thomas White International Limited has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ghp Invest has 4,695 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 150 shares. Gradient Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,918 shares. Amp Investors has 616,761 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt has 8,572 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 153,036 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,403 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Captrust Financial reported 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Nbw Limited Com has 1.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 52,462 shares. Buckingham Capital Management invested in 0.34% or 20,387 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0.25% or 1.79M shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.