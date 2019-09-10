Nike (NKE) Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Novare Capital Management Position In United Technologies (UTX) Was Lifted

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 4.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 82,001 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 78,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 400 shares stake. Horizon Invests Lc owns 5,678 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Of Oklahoma stated it has 35,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hhr Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.79% or 308,806 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,676 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 17,792 shares. First Merchants reported 6,003 shares stake. 1.05 million are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Company Of Virginia Va reported 8,873 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 186,337 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 0.68% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 968,558 shares. Thomas Story Son Lc accumulated 2.67% or 60,320 shares. Notis, a Alabama-based fund reported 6,041 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Braun Stacey reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 7,194 shares to 73,205 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB) by 7,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,448 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).