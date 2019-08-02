Nike (NKE) Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Its Holding; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Has Lowered Position by $596,900

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 5.44M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 6,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 18,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 24,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.37. About 2.06M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 128,656 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Of Virginia Va has 8,873 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 1.52% or 137,012 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Co Ltd Com invested in 6,818 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.17% or 38,232 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset holds 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 9,202 shares. Artemis Inv Llp accumulated 261,789 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Greenleaf Trust owns 99,449 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 1.76% or 2.53 million shares. Telemus Cap Lc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc reported 154,540 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.43% or 89,665 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt owns 5,394 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation stated it has 7,692 shares. Hbk Invs Lp has 0.46% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 415,183 shares.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,098 shares to 66,722 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).