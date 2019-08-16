Nike (NKE) Shareholder Roundview Capital Upped Its Position; As Woodward (WWD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Cut Holding by $576,032

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 34,940 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 102,772 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Woodward (WWD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Woodward (WWD) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c, Revenues Beat; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Woodward (WWD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al, New York-based fund reported 101,653 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Company holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 89,483 shares. 3,124 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 85,392 shares. Caprock Grp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.03% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 886,068 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 676,503 shares stake. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or, Oregon-based fund reported 126,062 shares. Ashford Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 861,800 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Chicago Equity Llc accumulated 0.04% or 11,990 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 469,582 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 97,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Generation Z Stocks to Buy Long – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Impressive Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment owns 45,566 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Westfield Capital Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Moreover, Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.82% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 32,499 shares. 145,715 were reported by Commercial Bank. Locust Wood Advisers Lc reported 154,540 shares stake. Kepos Ltd Partnership invested in 0.28% or 43,772 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company Ltd stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt holds 469,381 shares. Notis reported 6,041 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 67,700 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 3,693 shares. Guardian Trust invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.31% or 30,706 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).