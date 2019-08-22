Nike (NKE) Shareholder Roundview Capital Boosted Its Holding by $400,848 as Shares Rose; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 6.15M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,100 shares to 528,450 shares, valued at $31.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westchester Cap Management Incorporated holds 5.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 232,256 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9,517 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26.65 million shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited has invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Telemus Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stack Fincl Inc reported 954,208 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Suncoast Equity Mgmt reported 5,005 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 8,900 are owned by Fosun Intll Limited. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 10,762 shares. Bellecapital reported 3.35% stake. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 73,000 shares. 382,626 were reported by Bailard. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 0.41% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 9.16 million shares. Loeb Prns holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc reported 304,571 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Massachusetts-based Eastern Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Blue Chip Prns Inc invested in 1,613 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 138,621 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc accumulated 102,131 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Korea Invest holds 918,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. New England Research accumulated 11,660 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 125,997 are held by Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability holds 173,474 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Greenwood Associate Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

