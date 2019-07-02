Nike (NKE) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined; Diker Management Stake in Lendingtree New (TREE) Lowered by $6.25 Million

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $10.33 during the last trading session, reaching $405.36. About 238,823 shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 118,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 4.26 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity. 200,000 shares were sold by Slusher John F, worth $14.81M on Wednesday, January 2.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,373 shares to 190,820 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Limited owns 22,844 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,528 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares owns 45,559 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. 1.92M were accumulated by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability. Hilltop invested in 2,448 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,175 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.26% or 683,476 shares in its portfolio. Logan Mngmt holds 0.88% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 170,733 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 868 shares stake. Lau Associates Limited Co holds 1.24% or 28,611 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 378,340 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 856 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 3,627 shares. 28,200 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,425 shares. Assetmark reported 207 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 15 shares. 2,014 are owned by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,674 shares in its portfolio. Century reported 19,680 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Co has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Paw reported 1.74% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Natl Asset reported 1,405 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 711 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Moreover, Cap Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.79% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).