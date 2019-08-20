Nike (NKE) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Cut Its Stake by $556,500; Exxonmobil (XOM) Holder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 112,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 118,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 5.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Lc accumulated 407,563 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Sfe Inv Counsel invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Investec Asset Limited holds 0.14% or 424,618 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 27,124 shares. State Street accumulated 1.29% or 204.24M shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc invested in 1.06% or 55,951 shares. 230,680 are held by Charter Trust Company. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 398,259 shares. Voya Invest reported 0.86% stake. Federated Pa has 1.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8.42M shares. Profund Ltd Liability Company has 169,330 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Communication Llc accumulated 458,522 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 181,060 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 10,372 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 279,055 shares.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $452.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 401 shares to 3,748 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Madison Square Garden Co (A) by 1,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 78,077 shares stake. Boys Arnold accumulated 16,313 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 863 were reported by First Personal Fincl. Frontier Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ipswich Management accumulated 19,299 shares. 6,513 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. 3,291 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Spinnaker Trust has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,488 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.86% or 22,469 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 2.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monarch owns 2,750 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 50 shares. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 108,000 shares. 25,601 are owned by Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,380 shares to 172,068 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ).