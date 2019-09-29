Nike (NKE) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lowered Its Stake by $525,000 as Share Price Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10.19 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855.45 million, down from 12.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23 million shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.79 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $163.65M for 3.20 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $137.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 189,523 shares to 5.84M shares, valued at $1.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 40,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

