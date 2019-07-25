Nike (NKE) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $54.75 Million; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increases Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 8,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 11,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 8.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 651,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 11.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 2.63M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caterpillar (CAT) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Caterpillar, Roper Technologies, Cisco Systems, Amtech Systems and Intuit – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsi Posts an Earnings Beat in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.