Nike (NKE) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Puzo Michael J Cut Oracle (ORCL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,833 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 79,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 569 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 488,550 shares. Ckw Fincl Gru holds 2,400 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares stated it has 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 781 were accumulated by Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn. Williams Jones Lc has 262,895 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 2.23 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 32,950 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 84 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 1.04 million shares. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 3,343 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.23% or 9.16 million shares. Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.03% or 125,587 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,642 shares to 28,063 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Invsts holds 1.22% or 58,200 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt holds 1.97% or 67,669 shares. 105,037 are held by Captrust Finance Advsr. Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 257,524 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation owns 13,855 shares. Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd owns 19.02 million shares for 5.38% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Management Llc stated it has 3.48% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moody Fincl Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 237,777 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Argent Trust holds 0.42% or 74,035 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 6,962 shares or 0.01% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 174,379 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech holds 2.21 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Thematic Prtn Ltd holds 1.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 462,761 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares to 32,140 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).