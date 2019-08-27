Nike (NKE) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lifted Its Position by $31.50 Million; Mastercard (MA) Holder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Trimmed Its Position by $5.43 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 374,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.61 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.22. About 2.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 23,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.98M, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $276.39. About 1.36 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 11,165 shares to 245,648 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,184 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 13,961 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 120,286 shares. Choate Advsrs accumulated 18,128 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 5,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 186,521 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,413 shares stake. Central Asset And Mngmt Holdings (Hk) has 7.81% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,120 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 616,761 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. City Holding holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,619 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 59,366 shares. California-based Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Na invested in 20,419 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,159 shares to 381,175 shares, valued at $63.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 22,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Cap Mngmt invested in 157,380 shares or 4.59% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus holds 38,512 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 8,531 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited has 6,100 shares. Cookson Peirce & Communications Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,006 shares. Duncker Streett & stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highstreet Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,764 shares. Sky Invest holds 25,111 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 670 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,141 shares. Vestor Capital Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 51,484 shares. Diversified holds 0.19% or 16,816 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

