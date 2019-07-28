Nike (NKE) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Upped Position; Fulton Bank Upped Its Total S A (TOT) Holding by $334,620

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 21,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 818,688 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT SURE WILL BE EASY TO OBTAIN IRAN WAIVER; 18/04/2018 – Total Reports Operations Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MAERSK DEAL WILL CLOSE MARCH 8; 19/03/2018 – Total Gets Interests in Two Abu Dhabi Offshore Concessions for $1.45B; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 17,648 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 899,665 shares. 16,666 are held by Kingfisher Ltd Liability. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 296,614 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial accumulated 6,979 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corp Nj invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thematic Ltd Liability Company holds 1.77% or 451,414 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd accumulated 21,307 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Violich Capital Management Incorporated invested 2.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cypress Management Limited Liability Co (Wy) has 15,266 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.97% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gores Holdings Iii Inc by 121,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

