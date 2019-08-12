Nike (NKE) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Delphi Management Has Lifted Position

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.1% or 5,641 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Exane Derivatives accumulated 3,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 2.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8.11M shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wesbanco Bank invested in 0.23% or 54,385 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lathrop Inv stated it has 176,049 shares or 4.41% of all its holdings. 3.31M were reported by Harding Loevner L P. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 1.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prudential Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Federated Pa accumulated 17,056 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc has 218,435 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,595 shares to 28,661 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) by 19,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,463 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH).