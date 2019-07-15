Nike (NKE) Shareholder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Trimmed Position; As Legg Mason (LM) Share Value Rose, Roundview Capital Increased by $394,875 Its Position

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 5,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,490 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 74,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 3.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 14,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 27,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 640,838 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 353,300 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 7,739 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 32,251 shares. Pzena Ltd Llc reported 0.1% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 59 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 17,036 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 15 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited holds 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 34,350 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Communications stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 18,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial stated it has 84,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Technologies invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Boston Private Wealth reported 22,379 shares. Olstein Management Lp reported 344,503 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 22 shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 109,237 shares to 112,637 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 40,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,961 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 29,369 shares. Monroe Commercial Bank And Mi reported 3,271 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Limited Liability invested in 5,678 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D L Carlson Grp Incorporated accumulated 46,263 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested 0.71% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Citizens Bankshares And Tru invested in 11,649 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.53% or 296,614 shares in its portfolio. Lau Associate Lc stated it has 28,611 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Dupont Management stated it has 153,036 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman holds 0.83% or 41,660 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP reported 15,000 shares. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 1.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 3,875 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.