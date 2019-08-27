Nike (NKE) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $14.86 Million as Valuation Rose; Gratia Capital Boosted Holding in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $673,049

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44 million, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 4.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 133,104 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 450,000 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $75.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

